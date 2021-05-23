Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HIG traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $65.41. 3,061,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

