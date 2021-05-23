Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

NI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,427. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

