WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

