WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $1.30 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003944 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $943.17 million and approximately $30.50 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040322 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022015 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008754 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 923,818,990 coins and its circulating supply is 723,818,989 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

