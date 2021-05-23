Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBRBY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wienerberger stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. Wienerberger has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.45.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

