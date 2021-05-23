Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,875. The firm has a market cap of $476.76 million, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $612,182.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 195,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $3,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

