Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WLTW) to Issue Dividend of $0.71 on June 15th

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public has increased its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $13.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

WLTW stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $262.81. 1,282,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.84. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

