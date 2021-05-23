WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) vs. Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Head to Head Survey

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

WOWI has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WOWI and Manchester United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manchester United $641.79 million 1.05 -$29.29 million ($0.10) -155.40

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WOWI and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2.00

Manchester United has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than WOWI.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -4.76% -9.48% -2.63%

WOWI Company Profile

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,140 seats, as well as invests in properties. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

