WOWswap (WOW) Market Cap Achieves $2.04 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 68.3% against the dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $84,534.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $7.87 or 0.00023117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00404757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00051798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00186288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.32 or 0.00750257 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

