Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.19 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $34,037.31 or 1.00077467 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.19 billion and $500.93 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 181,763 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

