Wrapped BNB 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.74 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $2.74 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $263.98 or 0.00763627 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 53.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.00406960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00187891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.00756970 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,618,573 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

