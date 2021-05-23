Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Trading Down 1.4%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 46,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 284,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xiaobai Maimai Company Profile (NASDAQ:HX)

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

