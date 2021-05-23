xSigma (SIG) Price Down 50.3% This Week

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, xSigma has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar. xSigma has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $97,278.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSigma coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001842 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.17 or 0.00861830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.55 or 0.08498932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00079366 BTC.

xSigma Coin Profile

SIG is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 8,123,313 coins and its circulating supply is 5,273,958 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

