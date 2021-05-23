Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.04. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.13. 211,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,580. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,638 shares of company stock worth $2,691,991. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

