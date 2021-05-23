Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.17. 2,879,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,844. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 187,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

