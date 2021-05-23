Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. GFL Environmental also posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 53.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $2,769,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $1,467,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 9.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 873,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,563. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.94 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

