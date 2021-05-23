Zacks: Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,218. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after buying an additional 1,040,387 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $37,371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

