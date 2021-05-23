Zacks: Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

BDN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,179. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

