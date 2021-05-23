Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

CLR traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.58. 1,670,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.