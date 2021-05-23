Zacks: Analysts Expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.86 Million

Analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post sales of $248.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the lowest is $247.67 million. FireEye posted sales of $229.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $21.61. 6,537,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,957. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.12. FireEye has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

