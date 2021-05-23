Zacks: Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $949.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $188.33 on Friday. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $115.92 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.