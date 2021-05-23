Zacks: Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.44. 2,200,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $351.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 370,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

