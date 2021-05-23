Zacks: Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.63. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHCG stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,664. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.