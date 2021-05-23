Zacks: Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report sales of $62.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.10 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $251.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

PAR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 215,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,458. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after buying an additional 275,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,212,000 after buying an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after buying an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in PAR Technology by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 181,345 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.