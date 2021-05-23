Zacks: Analysts Expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOHU traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 241,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $696.57 million, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.