Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.02 Million

Analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report sales of $47.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. Camden National reported sales of $46.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $186.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,168. The company has a market capitalization of $716.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Camden National has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $49.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

