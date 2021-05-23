Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

NYSE MSP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 228,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,407. Datto has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $6,156,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $35,698,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.