Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) to Announce -$1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) will report ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings. Interpace Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interpace Biosciences.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million.

IDXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 83,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $259,740.00. 54.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.27% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

IDXG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 22,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,705. Interpace Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

