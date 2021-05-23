Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post sales of $315.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.06 million and the highest is $317.87 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $280.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial upped their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $46.38.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $86,124.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,869.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,912 shares of company stock worth $3,955,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

