Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.44. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.03. 2,430,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.64. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in PACCAR by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

