Zacks: Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.39. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of JBT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.71. The stock had a trading volume of 72,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,178. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.46 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 69,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 84.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,383,000.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

