Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Sell

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $881.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,800.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,854 shares of company stock worth $3,034,995. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after buying an additional 493,931 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $9,614,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 440,027 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $7,498,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

