Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.75. 519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.68. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

