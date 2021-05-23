Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 million and a PE ratio of 280.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akumin will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,923 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 15.0% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $7,379,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 91.3% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

