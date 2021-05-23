Zacks Investment Research Lowers NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Shares of NantHealth stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 105,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $281.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.58. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 1,689,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in NantHealth by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NantHealth by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

