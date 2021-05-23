Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

QTRX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

QTRX stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,999,095. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after buying an additional 171,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after buying an additional 952,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

