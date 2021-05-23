Zacks Investment Research Lowers Regis (NYSE:RGS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RGS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 210,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $322.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Regis has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Regis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 108,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Regis by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Regis by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

