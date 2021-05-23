Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE SNN opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.