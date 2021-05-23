Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.64.

PD stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $933,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,465 shares of company stock worth $4,345,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

