Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.64.

SPT stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $170,253.36. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $1,820,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,349 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,942. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

