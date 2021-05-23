ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $23.10 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.00839641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.27 or 0.08254694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00078386 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.