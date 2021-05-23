Zilla Price Tops $0.0037 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded down 49.8% against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $221,684.86 and approximately $2,504.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.00782027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00077544 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

