Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Raised by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $177.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James raised their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.