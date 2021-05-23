Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Diversified LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

LTC stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

