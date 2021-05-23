Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avient were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,734,000 after acquiring an additional 539,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avient by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after buying an additional 402,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Avient by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after buying an additional 132,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

