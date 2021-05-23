Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 180 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROLL opened at $187.31 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

