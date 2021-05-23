Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 716.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in American States Water by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

