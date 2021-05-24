$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JFrog by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after purchasing an additional 825,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after buying an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after buying an additional 408,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,985,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.10. 14,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -259.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

