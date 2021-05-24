$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.98 million, a P/E ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.