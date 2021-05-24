-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.20). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIO stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.50. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.