-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.20). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIO stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.50. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

